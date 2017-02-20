High School Students Experience Local University

High school students are learning about everything one local college has to offer.

Monday was Black and Gold Day at West Liberty University. The university holds these events every year so prospective students can get a feel for life on the Hilltop.

School Administrators say they look forward to these events every year. President Dr. Stephen Greiner said, "It's critically important that we give them, that they get all the information that they'd like to have about what it's like to be here."

WLU also announced Monday that enrollment is up.

There are other Black and Gold Dates scheduled. Go to WestLiberty.edu for more information.