Wheeling Officials Lobby State Lawmakers

Members of the Wheeling City Council and the mayor, spent the day at the capitol in Charleston.

They were there to lobby state lawmakers on a wide variety of issues critical to the Northern Panhandle.

They are concerned about a possible sales tax increase that may drive West Virginia consumers to shop in Ohio and Pennsylvania. They also want historic development in West Virginia to be more competitive.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said, "One of our big issues is the state historic tax credit. It is higher in Pennsylvania and Ohio than it is in our state. It is - in our opinion -thwarting development. So that's one of the big issues we have going on down here. This particular session we're really going to push for it very hard."

Lawmakers from the Wheeling area also introduced and welcomed the Mayor and Council on the floor of the House of Delegates.