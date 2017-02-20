Power Restored for Hundreds after Substation Incident

UPDATE AS OF 11 P.M.:

Power had been restored to all, but nearly 11 customers following the incident near Pleasant Ridge Road.



Just under 1,000 people are without power in Belmont and Monroe Counties.

A substation near the Ohio Valley Coal Company portal number 6 went out around 8:45 p.m. Monday. According to Murray Energy, who owns the mine, it has been sealed since November.

Belmont County 911 said no one was injured, but some grass near the area caught fire.

7News has a call into South Central Power to see how long residents will be in the dark.

