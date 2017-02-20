SPECIAL REPORT: Pipeline to Prosperity, What's Next for Belmont County

Throughout February 7News has been taking you to different areas throughout the country to see how ethane cracker plants are impacting the places in which they're being built.

We've gone to Monaca, Pennsylvania where Shell Chemical has inspired a community that has been stagnant for quite some time, then to Lake Charles, Louisiana where they're seeing incredible economic growth and they have one of the quickest growing economies in the country thanks to Sasol building plants there and hiring a majority of local people.

We learned more about what's happening here at home, in Belmont County, we just learned last week that PTT Global Chemical is taking their time before making a decision whether they will build in Belmont County or not, but officials remain optimistic the outcome will be a good one, "We're very cautiously optimistic that, that decision is going to be positive and when that happens, it will change the economic trends and platform for the entire Valley on both sides of the river and that's the really nice thing about it," said Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas.

Change the economy here in the Ohio Valley in a way that is beyond of scope of recognition, Thomas says.

Of course, the plant would bring thousands of construction jobs initially and then several hundred jobs thereafter, but that's not the part that will bring about that incredible change. It would be the ancillary jobs that would. The other factories that would use the product provided from the cracker plant, the other logistics companies that would be used to ship the products and so many other, "It's a huge opportunity for Belmont County, Eastern Ohio, and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and everyone is working hard on a day-to-day basis things are moving quietly, but positively," Thomas added.

Although public officials are optimistic about what the future holds, there are people here who have their concerns, "I'm afraid it might be like the water park up at the Highlands that everyone was looking forward to and it could really help our area," said Triadelphia resident Ronnie Williams. Ted Beecher of Moundsville said he has reservations, "I think that it was another election year promise that's not going to happen."

While others who visit Van Dyne's Restaurant in Dillies Bottom have a different outlook, "Just the fact that you're bringing business in is going to help the economy up and down the river," said Johnny Boyles of Moundsville.

Boyles said he knows of people who had to completely change their way of life in search of jobs. Jobs that were no longer available here, but he hopes a positive decision could bring younger generations back home, "We have people that have had to leave before their kids even left high school, you know, you lose your job you've got to go, people like me, you know, I have to work out of town in order to make ends meets."

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said those concerns aren't without merit, but they have been working very closely with PTT to ensure our environment won't suffer any negative impacts, "The Ohio EPA's mission is to protect public health and the environment and when we are evaluating and approving permits, we make sure that those permits are keeping the environment safe," said Ohio EPA Communications Deputy Director, Heidi Griesmer.

What makes our area most appealing to companies like PTT, who could be conducting these in-depth studies anywhere in the country, is our infrastructure. Access to a major waterway, like the Ohio River, prime railroad, and major roadways like interstate 70.

Although we're months away from an expected decision, it seems as though economic growth seems to follow these kinds of facilities. An economic growth that could be record breaking for not only the Ohio Valley but the entire state. An economic growth an area full of good, hardworking people deserve.

Stay with 7News for continued coverage on what happens next with this proposed project.

*Note: The provided video is from a facility in Thailand from 2014.