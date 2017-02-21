John Marshall Student Uses Music to Give Back

A junior at John Marshall High School has been named one of two top volunteers in West Virginia

Elena Polinski was awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award from Prudential Financial after offering guitar and singing music therapy classes for 5 weeks this summer at the YMCA. Her partnership with the Miracle League and the YMCA taught kids with special needs about music.

Elena said she didn't create the program for recognition, but to share her love of music with others.

All of her students had special needs, some non-verbal autistic, some with Williams Syndrome, others having undergone open heart surgery.

She researched and spoke with parents and tailored her music lessons personally to each student, teaching all different kinds of music and even using colors to help learns chords on the guitar.

"When I taught the kids that it kind of gave me a different perspective on music, like how much it could help them in their daily lives. I'm just so glad I can help other people with it, like they can experience what it gave to me," said Polinski.

Elena will represent West Virginia in Washington D.C. where she will join other honorees from all over the U.S. She said she will start the program up again next Fall and hopes to have even more Miracle League students in her class.

Elena was awarded $1,000, a medallion, and an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C.