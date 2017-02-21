OSHP Investigating Crash with Serious Injuries

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle crash that seriously injured one person on State Route 9 in Richland Township.

According to OSHP, James A. Thomas, 45 of Barnesville, was driving northbound when the car he was in traveled left of center and hit a 2013 Volvo Dump Truck head-on. Keith A. Jackson, 55 of Steubenville, was driving the Volvo.

Thomas was pulled from his vehicle and flown to United Presbyterian Medical Center in Pittsburgh. OSHP said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Jackson was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.