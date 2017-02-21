Ohio County Man to be Sentenced for Teen Sex Crime

The Ohio County man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he plead guilty to his charges Tuesday.

Jarvis Smith admitted that he picked up a girl who was looking for a ride, then forced her to have sex with him in his vehicle early last year.

Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak said it was the excellent work by police, recognizing the vehicle the victim described as well as getting Smith to confess to part of the crime. She said that helped them nail down the case and spare the victim a traumatic trial.

Turak said, "Of course, she was a run away, so she's a fragile person to begin with, and then she was completely taken advantage of in the situation she found herself in and she was scared. So yes, she did do the right thing and ultimately it was reported to the hospital and to the sheriff's department."

Smith will be sentenced March 14th. The victim and her family plan to be in attendance.