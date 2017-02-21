'Show of Hands' Wednesday in Wheeling

A person from the Ohio Valley will soon get some much needed support for making a positive impact in the Friendly City.

The "Show of Hands" will take place Wednesday night at the Wheeling Artisan Center. Those in attendance will vote on which project they feel should receive some extra funding.

This year's presenters include Jared Thompson who will present his film project called David and Goliath. It's about the struggles of a recovering drug addict. Thompson said, "I think the Drug Epidemic is huge here in the Ohio Valley and this is kind of a chance to show how it effects people. I'm focusing on the sobriety part of it and how to maintain that."

Christy Cianelli of the Children's Museum will also present her project for an interactive music and sound exhibit at the museum. Cianelli said, "The space will provide space for performance periodically we'll have that for all geners for groups like the Wheeling Park High School Bluegrass Band."

Other presenters include Amanda Carney, owner of Cat's Paw, which is a local art store.

Anastasia Nixon will present her Second Chance Technology project which is focused on getting refurbished computers into the homes of disadvantaged families.

Show of Hands is held on the 3rd floor of the Wheeling Artisan Center.

Doors open at 5:30, presentations start at 6, and winners will be announced at 8 p.m.