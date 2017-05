A man wanted for a shooting in Wheeling has been arrested in Belmont County.

According to the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Jerome Saunders was arrested at a home on 3rd Street in Martins Ferry.

Saunders was wanted in Wheeling for two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding involving the December 31st shots fired incident on Wheeling Island.

He's currently in the Belmont County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Wheeling.