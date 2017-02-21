Organizations Team Up for 'Giving Tree'

Throughout February, a local non-profit organization is helping to make sure people have what they need for the winter months.

The Marshall County Family Resource Network is a group that focuses on the needs of various people in the community. They have teamed up with Reynolds Rapid Care in Moundsville to provide a 'Giving Tree.'

They are providing winter accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves for both adults and children. Those items can be picked up at Rapid Care until the end of the month.

Stacie Dei is the Executive Director of the Marshall County FRN. She said, "Although we have had a relatively mild winter, there are still items people need and even if they are not using it right now they can use it in the next few months. I don't think winter is over. So we ant to make sure people have the items they need even if its not this moment."

This is actually the third stop for the "Giving Tree." It was also at the soup kitchen and DHHR.

More than 800 items were received so far this month.