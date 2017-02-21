Wellsburg Man Arrested After McDonald's Incident

A Wellsburg man has been arrested after an incident at the McDonald's in Follansbee.

Monday night officers responded to the restaurant at the request of Brooke County EMS regarding a person they had been transporting to Weirton Medical Center.

Ronald Yaussy, of Blue Ridge Manor, was reportedly demanding to be released from the ambulance, claiming he had a gun.

Yaussy allegedly placed his hands in his pockets after claiming it was actually a phone and refused commands from officers. Police had to take him to the ground where he was placed under arrest.

Yaussy was taken to Weirton Medical Center for some minor injuries, then booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and public intoxication.

No one else was injured during the incident.