Wheeling Central Students Head Back to Class

Students were back in class at Wheeling Central Catholic Tuesday morning after school was closed Monday for a deep clean.

Nearly 10% of the school's students were out with the flu last week, which made the 20 sanitizing machines at Wheeling Hospital come in handy the last several weeks.

The machines are set up in a room and omit ultrasonic and light technology to decontaminate and disinfect.

They were used to help clean Wheeling Central Catholic and they're offering the services to other schools within a reasonable proximity.