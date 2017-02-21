Man Arrested in Wheeling on Possession Charges

Police have arrested a man after an alleged fight on Wheeling Island.

Marlow Hurd, 38, is charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine.

According to Wheeling Police, they were called to the area around Ozzie's Bar for a report of shots fired. No shell casings were found in the area and no one was injured.

Moments later, police said they were called to a fight down the street.

After investigating and doing interviews in the area near the VooDoo Lounge, police arrested Hurd.

He's being held in the Northern Regional Jail.