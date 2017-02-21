City Council to Decide if American Legion Post 89 is a Nuisance

The American Legion Post 89 has been pushed by City officials to be named a public nuisance and shut down. The council heard from both sides Tuesday night.

"By far it's probably the most talked bar, within law enforcement circles as a problem area," said Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger on why Post 89 should be declared a nuisance.

City Manager Robert Herron and Wheeling Chief of police Shawn Schwertfeger presented why they believe the American Legion Post 89 is a public nuisance and should be deemed as such.

"Based on the information that was provided, the criminal activity, and the chief's strong recommendation," Herron said. "I felt that I should pass on that recommendation to city council, and have done so."

But members of the Legion community believe management was the issue, and have now given the position to post member James Martin. Which they believe will make a difference.

"I don't think it would be a problem at all to get that American Legion turned around if you just have the right people in the right places," Martin told the council during today's public forum. "I think with the men and ladies that we have behind us, and the sons and daughters of the American Legion that we'll be able to turn the American Legion in the direction it should go."

With the potential of being named a nuisance Martin stood up and presented a few options to change what has been going on: 1. Changing the operating hours to 1 at the latest. 2. Check who's coming in and out of the club to ensure a safe environment to avoid police having to step in. And 3. Simply just tightening the reins.

"We do admit that there are issues, and we definitely do apologize to the community for what has taken place," Constina Lathon told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro after the forum. "We're willing to take that responsibility, we're definitely appalled and we will do what we need to do to keep the American Legion open."

As for why this is so important, "We are the one and only black post that's left in the state of West Virginia," Lathon said.

Ultimately the decision does come down to City Council, but Herron said, "If council wants to give them that opportunity, as I said, the city and the police department will do what we can to make them successful."