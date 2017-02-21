Bethany Advances To PAC Semifinals

The Bethany College men's basketball team connected on 12 three pointers in its 90-66 win over Westminster in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.

The fifth-seeded Bison improve to 15-11 overall and will face top-seed Saint Vincent in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. The Bison won both meetings with the Bearcats this season, including a 72-66 win at Saint Vincent in January. Meanwhile, the Titans, seeded fourth, conclude their season at 15-11 overall.

Freshman forward Chaice Truex (Wheeling, W.Va./St. John Central (Ohio)) dropped a season-high 26 points on 10-for-16 (63 percent) shooting, including 5-for-8 from beyond-the-arc, to go with seven rebounds. Junior guard Calique Jones (Pittsburgh, Pa./Obama Academy) finished with 15 point and seven boards, while senior forward Javonte' Trujillo (Aurora, Colo./Grandview) and junior guardAndrew Williams (Oil City, Pa./Oil City) each chipped in 13 points in the win.

The Bison opened the game with a 13-4 lead, converting six of their first 11 attempts from the field over the first five minutes of the contest.

Westminster pulled within three, 23-20, with 8:02 left in the first half, but seven-straight points by Williams, including a pair of treys, built the Bison lead back to double-digits, 30-20, with just over six minutes until halftime.

The host-Titans went on to out-score the Bison 18-8 over the next five minutes to tie the game at 38 in the final minute of the first half, but a trey by Truex sent Bethany into the locker rooms with a 41-38 lead.

The Bison controlled the first 12 minutes of the second half. Bethany outscored the Titans 27-13, including 16 points from Truex, to take a 73-52 lead with 8:34 left in the game. The Bison converted 11-for-18 (61 percent) during the run, including 6-for-7 from long range.

Westminster converted a basket-and-one and a three pointer to jump back within 15, 73-58, but 13-unanswered by the Bison rebuilt the lead back to 28, 86-58. Bethany was a perfect 5-for-5 during the stretch, compared to the Titans who missed all five of its attempts en route to the Green & White's comfortable 24-point win.

The Bison ended the contest shooting 33-for-65 (51 percent), including 12-for-22 (55 percent) from three-point range. Bethany held a 44-to-33 edge on the glass and led the game for over 39 minutes of the contest.

Westminster forward Jarrett Vrabel led the Titans with 17 points in the loss.

The Bison will now take on No. 1 seed Saint Vincent in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Thursday, February 23 in the PAC Semifinals at 7 p.m. The Bearcats are the four-time defending conference champions.