Ohio Lawmakers Considering Higher License Plate Fees

If you are looking to soon buy a license plate or driver's license in Ohio, you may be paying a little more than you may expect.
A proposed change by the Ohio House of Representatives Finance Committee to Ohio's state budget would allow county commissioners to levy a new $5 fee for license plates.

Money collected would be used to pay for transportation projects. If approved, the total base cost for a passenger car plate would be $39.50 while the cost of a motorcycle plate would increase to $33.50.

Service fees paid to deputy registrars who run the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices would also be increased from $3.50 to $5.25.

