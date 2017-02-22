Big Powerball Jackpot: Chance to Win Over $400 Million

WINNING NUMBERS:

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot are: 52, 10, 61, 28, 13 PB: 2

ORIGINAL STORY:

There's a big chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars Wednesday night. No one won Saturday's multi-state drawing, so the top prize for the Powerball is $403 million.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.

The lump sum payment, after taxes, is nearly $244 million.

People all over are dreaming of what they would do with the money, and people in the Ohio Valley gave insight on what they would spend the jackpot on.



"Well you know what, I'd pay off my bills. Give some to my family. I'd help out St. Judes Hospital, always think them as high, and just whoever needs, then invest the rest, but very cautiously and good," said Charles Ballouz of Wheeling as he was buying his ticket at Neely's Grocery on 16th Street.



"I'd probably invest it in my company (Wheeling Cycle Supply) because the company is kind of bad and our business has dropped off in the winter, so that's what I would do," another person buying their ticket said.



The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. and the winning numbers will be revealed on 7News at 11.