Former Tyler Middle School Teacher Indicted for Soliciting Students

A former middle school teacher in Tyler County has been indicted for using social media to send nude pictures to students.

According to Tyler County Prosecutor D. Luke Furbee, Jessica Stine has been indicted on two felony charges of soliciting minors on a computer and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of children.

Stine is accused of sending the pictures to two male students through Instagram and also sending sexually suggestive texts.

She will be back in court tomorrow, before Judge David Hummel at 10am.

