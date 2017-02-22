Key Witness Will Not Testify in Hancock County Murder Trial

UPDATED 2:00PM

A key prosecution witness will not be allowed to testify in the murder trial of James Dimirack.

Dimirack is accused of the shooting and killing of Shawn Heinlein in Weirton on New Year's Eve 2015.

Judge Jason Cuomo ruled Wednesday afternoon during the second day of the trial that the medical examiner would not be allowed to testify because the "state failed to produce a proper witness list."

This is not the first time there has been issues with witnesses in this case. In October the judge considered throwing the murder case out for the same reason. His defense attorneys said then that the prosecutor's office had failed to follow the correct procedure to bring him to trial and asked the case be dismissed.

The judge inevitably ruled not to dismiss, but continue the case which started Tuesday in Hancock county.