Moundsville Middle School vocal students selected for state recital

Moundsville Middle School will showcase its vocal talent at a statewide recital in Charleston next week.

Four of the school's students were selected to perform after receiving superior ratings with state recommendation at this year's Solo and Ensemble.

Seventh grader Amanda Rine will sing a solo, and eight graders Hannah Lynch, Savannah Soltesz and Isaac Woods will perform an a capella trio.

"It feels really good because I feel like Moundsville Middle School has a lot of great talent. To be one of the people, I feel really honored to go down state," said Rine.

"I'm kind of nervous, but I'm also excited because I get to do it with my best friends," said Lynch.

"I'm excited to see all of the other performers and acts because I know that we're not the only ones that can sing in West Virginia. All of West Virginia can sing," added Woods.

Only four vocal acts will perform at next week's recital in the state capitol. Two of them are coming from Moundsville Middle.