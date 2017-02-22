Legislators Looking to Limit Human Trafficking

The West Virginia legislator is considering yet another bill to crack down on the human trafficking problem across the state. The proposed law would add stricter penalties for those convicted of trafficking people for sexual or other illicit purposes.

In the Buckeye state Attorney General Mike Dewine has held many meetings across Ohio discussing what an issue it has been there. But, the problem has been continuously growing in the northern panhandle as well which is why the legislators believe this has to be addressed.

"I was baffled to hear that Ohio County, I guess with our proximity of Interstate 70 running right through the middle of the county that makes us an optimal location to, unfortunately, have traffickers target our youth," said Del. Erikka Storch, (R) Ohio County.

A similar human trafficking bill died in last year's legislative session, because there wasn't time to vote on it before the midnight deadline on the final night of session.