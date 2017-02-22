Comedy show to benefit Marshall County Childhood Cancer Awareness Group

If you are looking for something fun to do next weekend, look no further than the Strand Theatre in Moundsville.

The Marshall County Childhood Cancer Awareness Group will be hosting a comedy night as a fundraiser for their organization.

There will be cocktail hour at the theater before the show.

Pittsburgh comedians Blair Parker, Phil Forrence, Alex Homyak, and Marshall County native Isaac Crow will be performing. Susie Baker is the special host.

"I think people need to laugh a little bit. There's enough heartache, enough sickness around here, enough things to be unhappy about, but there are a lot of things to be happy about, too. One of them is the generosity of this community towards childhood cancer research. We're going to have a fun night. We're going to laugh. It's called 'Laughter is the Best Medicine,' so if you've got the sniffles come on out and we'll have a good laugh," said Brenda Crow, co-founder of the organization.

In the last eight months, the organization has raised $20,000 for childhood cancer research and has been able to help four local families.

Tickets for the comedy show are $20 and, again, benefit the Marshall County Childhood Cancer Awareness Group.

You can get them at the door, Accessories Ltd., Designs & Logos, and brownpapertickets.com.

Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m..