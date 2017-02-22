Warm Weather Brings People Out to Oglebay, Grand Vue Parks

It has been a week of warm temperatures and beautiful weather for the most part. A lot of people around the Ohio Valley have spent time outside soaking up the warm February weather at places like Oglebay Park and Grand Vue Park.

Daffodil bulbs were peaking up through the flower beds at Wilson Lodge on February 22nd and golfers were teeing off like it's a spring day, while the ski slope is unusable.

This weekend, Oglebay Park plans to unveil a special feature. "We built this aerial challenge course this past fall and it was very late in the year when we got it finished," Stephen Hilliard, President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission said.

"We're opening that up. This is a beautiful time to be up there and it really kind of interesting because you get a different feel and a different view when the leaves are off because a whole section of it is up in the trees," Hilliard added.

More record-breaking temperatures could be coming across the Ohio Valley, which makes for good business at both parks. Park officials say they have seen more runners, walkers, and bikers this week than in the past week than the last few months combined.

"Looking forward to welcoming people out. And ice cream! Good Lord we sold more ice cream this weekend than we sold in the last two months," Hilliard laughed.

In Marshall County, Grand Vue Park plans to hold its annual "Ice Bowl" disc golf tournament for a great cause. The event will benefit the Marshall County Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen.

Organizers are hoping the warm temperatures will bring even more people than last year. "There will be participants from all over that state coming. They will be playing our yellow course which is one of our family friendly courses, so it's just people coming out and having a good time and a good benefit," said Ben Bolock, the Assistant General Manager at Grand Vue Park.

According to the calendar, winter will last another month, so it may not be safe to put the coats and sweaters away just yet.



