Belmont County Commissioner Speaks with Marshall County Chamber About Potential Cracker Plant

Anticipation continues across the Ohio Valley over the proposed Belmont County ethane cracker plant after officials with the company say they have more research to do before committing to the multi-billion dollar project.

Belmont County Commission President Mark Thomas spoke to the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce board meeting to discuss why it is so important to remain patient during the decision process.

Thomas mentioned how Marshall County benefits from the project, and PTTGC America, the company bringing the plant, deserves the time.

Although it was pushed back, those in the area are still cautiously optimistic with the prospect of the plan.

"Still excited for the cracker plant, unfortunately we hoped the decision would've been sooner. Now they're talking a few months delay, then maybe a delay by not until the end of the year. So, certainly, a little nervous on that. We're looking forward to it here in the Valley," said Bob Smith, an employee at Engineered Foundation Solution.

Because it is such a big investment, the company said they want to take more time to fully research the plant and the area.