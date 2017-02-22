Union Local Teacher to be Arraigned on Sexual Battery Charges

After shocking details emerged last week of a Union Local teacher allegedly having sexual contact with a student, Tiffany Ann Cordes, 27, will be arraigned on Thursday afternoon in Belmont County Western Division Court.

Cordes will appear in court at 2 p.m.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said the incident happened recently with a student with a pickup truck helped Cordes haul several truck loads of supplies for prom from a local home improvement store.

She is expected to be charged with sexual battery, and if convicted she could face five years in prison and lose her teaching license.

Stay with 7News for details on the case.