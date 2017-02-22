Winner of Wheeling Show of Hands Announced

Projects and ideas to invigorate Wheeling's downtown receive the chance to see a big check by a 'show of hands'.

The community grant funding project came together for their quarterly event at the Wheeling Artisan Center at River City.

People and groups with ideas to benefit pitched the crowd their ideas before a vote.

Amanda Carney, owner of Cat's Paw Art Studio, won funding for support connected with artist events held at her shop.

"We do workshops, classes, artist talks, just basically anything that's happening in the artistic community. I try to have my fingers in that pie," Carney laughed.

Carney received $3,000, which she will use to improve the space available for those events.

The next "Show of Hands" will take place on May 24.