RT 7 SB Closed Near Dillies Bottom Following Serious Accident

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck driven by James Frazier was reportedly trying to pass another vehicle on Route 7 around mile marker four, which is a no passing zone.

The semi slammed into a vehicle driven by Ricky Carroll, who was trapped for over an hour and a half before being extricated by firefighters. He was flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh. Traffic was backed up for hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. James Faunda has a message for drivers, "The act this morning was a disregard of safety which we view with intent. So, take your time, don't pass unless it's safe to do so, and always keep your distance, and more importantly wear your seatbelt."

Frazier is looking at a left of center violation, possibly a reckless operation violation, as well as felony aggravated vehicular assault violation, according to Faunda.

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.

This accident is between a work truck and semi-truck. The driver of the passenger truck has serious but not life threatening injuries below the waist.

He's been flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver is refusing treatment.

Initial reports from OSHP on scene say the semi-trick driver may have been trying to pass another vehicle when the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 4. This happened in a "no passing zone." Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved but the driver is going to do a sobriety test.

Lt. Faunda with OSHP says he could face additional charge for vehicular assault.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials on scene expect Route 7 to be closed down at least another hour while they clear the scene.

A full statement from OSHP is expected later this morning.

ORIGINAL: 6:49 a.m.

We're following some breaking news out of Belmont County this morning.



Route 7 southbound near Dilles Bottom is closed right now due to a very serious accident between a car and a semi truck.



Details are limited but we do know this happened just a short time ago and according to OSHP they have a medical helicopter on standby.



