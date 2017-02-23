Two sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

Two men from the Northern Panhandle have been sentenced for illegal possession of firearms.

Jeffrey L. Sells, Jr., 26, of Moundsville was sentenced to 41 months incarceration for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sells was found in possession of a .22 caliber pistol, three 9 mm pistols, two .22 caliber rifles, two 12-gauge shotguns, and a .223 caliber rifle in Marshall County on June 16, 2015. Sells pleaded guilty to one count of “Drug User and Addict in Possession of a Firearm” in September 2016.

Jerod Kernen, 32, of Weirton was sentenced to 51 months incarceration for illegally possessing a firearm.

Kernen, who had previously been convicted of felony offenses in South Carolina, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He admitted to possessing a .44 caliber revolver in Hancock County in August 2016.

Kernen pleaded guilty to one count of “Felon in Possession of a Firearm” in December 2016.