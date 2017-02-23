Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A New York petting zoo is sharing the joy as they are expecting a baby giraffe to be born.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is live-streaming as their 15-year-old giraffe, April and her mate, Oliver welcome their baby.

Jordan Patch, the owner of the park told Spectrum News that April is in the last stage of her pregnancy.

Giraffes have a 15-month gestation period, according to Patch.

When the baby is born it will likely stand around six feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds.

Here are some giraffe facts while you wait for momma April to give birth.

  • Giraffes are the tallest mammal in the world.
  • Giraffes grow to an average height of 16-18 feet.
  • Newborn giraffes are taller than most humans.
  • Newborn giraffes are about 6 feet tall when born.
  • Newborn giraffes can weigh about 150 pounds.
  • Newborn giraffes can stand within half an hour after birth.
  • Newborn giraffes can run alongside their family just 10 hours after birth.
  • Giraffes only need to drink water once every couple of days.
  • Giraffes can run at speeds up to 35 MPH.
  • The knobs on their heads are called ossicones—but only males use them (for fighting each other).
  • Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5-years-old
  • Giraffes can live up to 25 years in the wild
  • Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day
