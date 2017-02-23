United Way Prepares for Night at the Races

The call of “Here comes Spunky!” means an exciting evening is ready to run for the United Way Night at the Races.

The event will be held on Friday, March 10 at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino- Racetrack.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Night at the Races traditionally has capped the annual United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Campaigns. Officials say this year’s campaign goal is $810,000.

In addition to enjoying a slate of exciting greyhound racing, guests will be treated to a sumptous buffet dinner, including Lenten choices, prepared by Chef Lawrence Alexander.

During the evening, those purchasing separate prize tickets will be eligible to win one of these prizes: A Getaway for Two at the Wheeling Hampton Inn; $500 Kroger gift card; two, 4-day passes to Jamboree in the Hills 2017, donated by The Health Plan; a Vera Bradley gift basket donated by Wheeling Hospital.

Tickets for the evening are $35 each and may be purchased by calling the United Way at 304-232-4625.

Separate prize tickets are two for $5, and may be purchased through the United Way, or during the evening. The winners need not be present.

Events like Night at the Races, which contribute to the United Way Campaign, mean that the 31 member agencies can receive funding to help carry on their work on behalf of the needs in our community.

You can visit www.unitedwayuov.org for more information.