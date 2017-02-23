Marshall County man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

A Marshall County man has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Jividen, Thomas Hammerstone, 34, of McMechen was sentenced in federal court to six months incarceration for failing to register as a sex offender.

Hammerstone admitted to traveling in interstate commerce and failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender from November 2015 to October 2016.

Hammerstone is required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by reason of a conviction under state law.