Marshall County man sentenced for failing to register as sex off - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Marshall County man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va -

A Marshall County man has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Jividen, Thomas Hammerstone, 34, of McMechen was sentenced in federal court to six months incarceration for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Hammerstone admitted to traveling in interstate commerce and failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender from November 2015 to October 2016.

Hammerstone is required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by reason of a conviction under state law.

