Pedestrian Hit By Semi in Downtown Wheeling

Crews are at the scene where a woman was hit by a semi-truck in Downtown Wheeling.

Police say an older woman was out front of 1143 Main St right out front of the Windsor Manor when she was hit and swept under a semi.

According to police, the semi was parked at meter and attempted to pull out when the older woman was swept underneath.

Police say the woman has serious injuries and was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Main Street in Downtown Wheeling is down to one lane. Police urge drivers to use caution.

BREAKING: @WheelingPolice confirm woman hit by semi truck on 12th and Main St. Crews on scene right now. — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) February 23, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Semi was parked at meter attempted to pull out and older woman was swept underneath semi @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/uj4toU3xx9 — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) February 23, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: this happened right out front of 1143 Main St right out front of the Windsor Manor, woman has serious injuries @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/LTz5jdPWMs — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) February 23, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: The woman was taken to @Whg_Hospital Driver is here on scene and is distraught about the accident @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) February 23, 2017