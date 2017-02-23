Pedestrian Hit By Semi in Downtown Wheeling - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Pedestrian Hit By Semi in Downtown Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va -

Crews are at the scene where a woman was hit by a semi-truck in Downtown Wheeling.

Police say an older woman was out front of 1143 Main St right out front of the Windsor Manor when she was hit and swept under a semi.

According to police, the semi was parked at meter and attempted to pull out when the older woman was swept underneath.

Police say the woman has serious injuries and was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Main Street in Downtown Wheeling is down to one lane. Police urge drivers to use caution.

