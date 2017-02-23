Amy Shuler Goodwin Announces Charleston Mayor Candidacy

Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that she is running for the Mayor of Charleston.

She held an event at the East End Community Park at 4:30 PM on February 23rd, 2017 which she announced on her Facebook page.

In that same Facebook post she wrote, "I've always been the person behind the candidate, behind the cameras, taking notes, drafting statements, working on legislation, and helping to create good policy. Tomorrow, however, that's going to change."

Goodwin has served as the Deputy Secretary of Commerce and the Commissioner of Tourism under Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

Goodwin first served in the governor’s office as then-Gov. Bob Wise's chief spokesperson. During her 19-year career, Goodwin served as the state director for a presidential campaign and led communications for Charleston.

She is also a former anchor and reporter for WTRF-TV in Wheeling.

Goodwin was also the managing member of a public relations firm where she worked on behalf of health care organizations, major trade and issue associations, not for profit organizations, universities, Fortune 500 companies, labor unions, and small businesses.