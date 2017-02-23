UPDATE: Three Weight Classes in AAA Delayed in State Wrestling Tournament

UPDATE:

According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, dozens of wrestlers will have to wait a few weeks to participate in their part of the state wrestling tournament after reports of the HSV1 virus, which is also known as herpes.



Wrestlers in Class AAA Region 4 weight classes 145, 152 and 170 will all have to sit out this weekend.



Dolan said the issue came to light on Tuesday, when one person was diagnosed with the virus. Two others followed on Wednesday and Friday. All three wrestled people in their weight classes at the regional tournament at Parkersburg South last weekend.



He said that is a whole region worth of wrestlers who were potentially exposed to the virus, so it is best to wait out the incubation period.

"There was not going to be a good answer because we were going to exclude kids who did nothing wrong. And we weren't sure if they were infected or not, we probably won't know for another three or four days, and so they were going to be excluded under the assumption that they might be infected. So we just felt like this was the best solution to a bad problem," Dolan said in a phone interview on Thursday evening.



Dolan advises anyone in the weight classes who thinks they may have been infected to contact their doctor.



The other 11 weight classes in Class AAA Region 4 will wrestle as scheduled over the weekend.



The wrestlers not participating this weekend will be rescheduled on or after March 8.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A number of high school wrestlers in West Virginia may not be able to participate in the State Wrestling Tournament starting Thursday night.

The WVSSAC released an alert Thursday afternoon saying that there has been a confirmed case of HSV1 in a wrestler who competed in the 145-pound weight class at the class AAA Region 4 tournament at Parkersburg South last weekend.

Schools potentially affected are Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, and Spring Valley.

The student who tested positive is prohibited from wrestling in the state tournament. Any athlete who was in direct contact with the infected student while he had lesions should consider seeing their doctor.

One school system on behalf of two schools has filed an injunction to allow their students to wrestle.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this developing story.