"No-Confidence" Still Stands at WVNCC

We've been following developments at West Virginia Northern Community College since there was a vote of "no-confidence" on the president. On Thursday night, another board meeting was called to order to discuss ongoing issues. Students and faculty attended the meeting and expressed their views on the school.

Kasie Hooper, WVNCC Student Government Representative, said, "So at this point it's more than just the president, and that was our original vote of 'no-confidence' for the student body. It was a 'no-confidence' in the board as well as the president."

Scott Owen, WVNCC Faculty Assembly President, said, "We need to implement real changes of leadership now. This is an institution that has a lot of brand awareness historically."

Courtney O'Connor, WVNCC Student Government President, said, "I think right now we need a set plan, a set. This is what we're going to do, this is how we're going to do it. And it needs to take action, and it needs to start. I do also think that it's going to take some time."

So far, there have been no statements from the college's board or president.