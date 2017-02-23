Ohio Sheriff Asking for Assistance Finding Woman Missing Nearly Two Months

The family of a Morgan County, Ohio woman is asking people in the Ohio Valley to keep their eyes open for any potential sightings of her.

According to a missing person reported filed by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, they received a call in reference to Crystal Ann Corbin, 48, missing from Windsor Township, Lightner Ridge Road area on December 30, 2016.

Corbin was last seen at her home on December 27. She reportedly said she was going away for a few days with an unknown friend and that she would return on December 29.

When she did not return home by December 30, her family contacted law enforcement officers to file a missing persons report.

Corbin's family said it is possible she took a small suitcase along with about three weeks worth of medication with her.

She is known to frequent gambling establishments in a multi-state area.

On January 7, 2017 members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Stockport Volunteer Fire Department and Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department organized a search party which covered seven acres of wooded area around her home. They did not find any signs of Corbin during the search.

She is a white female, 5'3", weighing about 180 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 740-962-4044 (business), 740-962-1369 (tip line) or by e-mail sheriff.mcgrath@morgancounty-oh.gov.