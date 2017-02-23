Child Porn Warrant Leads Police to Significant Drug Bust

In Ben wood, police were serving a search warrant for child pornography at 39 Roosevelt Avenue, Thursday night, when they found what police believed to between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of marijuana, in various forms.

Police said they also found modified firearms with silencers. Police Chief Frank Longwell said the drug operation was a sophisticated set-up, "We're not accustomed to this kind of activity, this kind if drug activity and it's a rarity in Benwood for this kind of stuff to go on. We're well staffed and we're well trained and we know about just about everything that is going on in our little town," Chief Longwell said.

Daniel Brian Beck, 31, was arrested and he faces charges of drug manufacturing, child endangerment, and illegal firearms.

The chief said Beck has only been living in Benwood for a couple of months. Before coming to the area, he was living in Oklahoma.

