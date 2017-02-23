Fort Steuben Mall Sells at Auction

The Fort Steuben Mall sold for $10.3 million to U.S. Bank, the lone bidder, at an auction on Thursday.

According to the Herald Star, that is two-thirds of the mall's estimated value.

The auction took place in Columbus.

Executive Director of the Jefferson County Port Authority, Evan Scurti; City Manager Jim Mavromatis; and Law Director Gary Repella all attended the auction.

Two of the four anchor stores at the mall have closed or are in the process of closing.

Sears closed its store last year and Macy's is in its final days.

We'll keep you updated on the progress of the sale of the mall.