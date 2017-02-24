Former Director of Ohio County Schools Credit Union Sentenced for Embezzlement

A former director of Ohio County Schools Public Credit Union has been sentenced for embezzlement.

Kathleen Gramlich, 65, of Valley Grove was sentenced to one day, followed by five years of supervised release. She was also sentenced to pay $156,342.60 in restitution and a special assessment fine of $100.

Gramlich was the executive director of the Ohio County Schools Public Credit Union when she stole more than $156,000 from the Credit Union and used the funds to pay personal debts.

She pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges in October 2016. She was facing 30 years in prison.