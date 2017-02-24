Children Solutions Hosts Spaghetti Dinner/ Auction

Children Solutions will be hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction this Sunday to fundraise for servicing families in the Northern Panhandle. It will take place at the The Skyliner in Bridgeport from 12 P-M to 6 P-M. Over 20 baskets will be auctioned off, and all proceeds will help with office furniture, supplies, and program development.

Tickets can be bought ahead of time or at the door for 12 dollars per person, 20 dollars per couple, 10 dollars for those under 18, and 6 dollars for those under 12. To-go orders will also be available.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the event, call 740-707-9341 or www.childrensolutions.org .