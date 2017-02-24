Former U.S. Attorney Continues Fight Against Drugs

Former United States Attorney, William Ihlenfeld, was just come off of a two-day summons to Charleston, where he was asked to speak to two different committees about how to put a dent in the ongoing drug crisis in the Mountain State.

He gave presentations before the House Committee on Prevention and Treatment Thursday and Friday he spoke before the House Judiciary Committee. He was asked to give the presentations based on his hard work as U.S. Attorney are trying to stop the growth of the drug epidemic.

During the sessions, he gave some suggestions on ways to do that, and it wouldn't cost the cash-strapped state any money. One piece of legislation that moved through the Judiciary Committee would require all professionals to report overdose cases, "So, that won't be just for first responders, EMTs, and Police Officers, it'll also be for medical professionals, so for emergency rooms, it will cover anyone who might typically encounter someone who has experienced an overdose," Ihlenfeld said.

The measure will now go before the full House for a vote.

