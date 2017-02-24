Monster Jam Rolls into Wheeling

Monster Jam returns to WesBanco Arena this weekend.

Ten, 1,000-pound trucks capable of speeds near 100 miles per hour will roar into the Friendly City for a full weekend of over the top action. Drivers will compete in four separate events which include racing, wheelies, a doughnut competition and freestyle.

Before the show, there will be a pit party where fans get to meet their favorite drivers and see the trucks up close.

Top performers will qualify for the Monster Jam World Finals that will be held next month in Las Vegas, " That's right, it's a full sensory thing. You are going to hear the sights, the smells, the air flowing from the trucks bouncing around, moving around. All of your senses will be used all at one time. It's a fantastic show and it's very fan oriented. Everyone gets involved. The trucks are fueled on methanol and we are fueled on the fans. The louder they get and believe it or not we can hear it over the motors in our helmets. The louder they get the bigger we go, the higher we get," said the driver of Monster Mutt, Kevin Crocker.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on their favorite drivers with four shows on tap for the weekend.

The first show got underway just after 7 Friday night. There will be two shows on Saturday and a final competition on Sunday afternoon.

For ticket information contact the box office at WesBanco Arena.