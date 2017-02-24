Bethany College Hosts Relay for Life

On Friday night, Bethany College hosted its annual Relay for Life. The college's field house was busy setting up for various activities including an inflatable obstacle course.

There were around 200 attendees this year, and their fundraising goal is 7000 dollars. Even with the fun activities and great sense of community, this international event still tells an important life message.

Jennifer Ringler, Vice President of Relay for Life Bethany College, said, "It's just people who are willing to come and wanting to experience the event."

Brady Medovic, American Cancer Society Community Manager, said, "Just seeing students getting together I think it's really important for people to get together to be involved and be aware of what Relay for life is and what the American Cancer Society really does and to be aware of it at an early age."

Kenn Morgan, Bethany Professor of Fine Arts, said, "I hope everyone will get involved with their own Relay where ever they are. Don't wait til you have cancer. I waited til I had to cancer to find out about relay that was 15 years ago and I will never not relay."

The event lasted til midnight, one of the shorter time spans for Relay for Life.