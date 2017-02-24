WV State Wrestling Meet Day 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Results Friday from the Class AAA high school wrestling tournament at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena:



AAA - Team Standings



1. Parkersburg South 169.5 points. 2. University 110 points. 3. Parkersburg 89.5 points. 4. Wheeling Park 68 points. 5. Spring Valley 60 points. 5. (tie) Riverside 60 points. 6. (tie) St Albans 60 points. 8. Hampshire 57 points. 9. Ripley 49 points. 10. Buckhannon-Upshur 44 points. 11. Musselman 43 points. 12. Huntington 40 points. 13. Washington 39 points. 14. John Marshall 37 points. 15. Cabell Midland 34 points. 16. Greenbrier East 32 points. 17. George Washington 31.5 points. 18. Woodrow Wilson 24 points. 19. Jefferson 21 points. 20. Martinsburg 15 points. 21. Brooke 14 points. 22. Morgantown 8 points. 22. (tie) Hurricane 8 points. 24. Hedgesville 6 points. 25. Preston 4 points. 26. Princeton 3 points. 27. Spring Mills. 27. (tie) Capital. 28. (tie) South Charleston. 29. (tie) No School.



Individual results;



Championship

Semifinals

106

Matthew Simpson, University, dec. Tucker Windland, Parkersburg South, 5-4; Brandon Holt, St Albans, maj. dec. Londan Bowen, Huntington, 12-2;



113

Jake Staud, University, fall Hunter Ackerman, Parkersburg, 2:30; Joey Miller, Musselman, dec. Ian Irizarry, Parkersburg South, 8-1; ;

Weight: 120;

John Martin Best, Parkersburg, dec. Jordan Wood, John Marshall, 8-2; Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South, maj. dec. Jacob Simpson, University, 10-0; ;

126

Luke Martin, Parkersburg South, fall Austin Love, John Marshall, 2:28; Steven Slack, Riverside, fall Eric Dreyer, Washington, 5:07;



132

Mikey Shamblin, Parkersburg South, dec. Hunter Burdette, Ripley, 9-4; Kaleb Creamer, Spring Valley, dec. Bo Moler, Parkersburg, 7-2;



138

Jared Donahue, Parkersburg tech. fall Austin Rohrbough, University, 15-0; Caleb Haynes, St Albans, dec. Will Jeffers, Huntington, 9-7;



160

Cameron Pine, Washington, dec. John Nash, Wheeling Park, 7-5; Michael Milam, St Albans, fall Drew Dunbar, Parkersburg South, 3:00;



182

Nick Valachovic, University, dec. Mason Fischer, Cabell Midland, 13-6; Hunter DeLong, Parkersburg South, fall Richie Stanley, Hampshire, 5:41;



195

Austin Loew, Wheeling Park, dec. Cody Stanley, Spring Valley, 6-2; Justin Allman, Parkersburg South, fall Austin Henderson, Woodrow Wilson, 2:42;



220

Owen Porter, Spring Valley, dec. Alex Edgell, Brooke, 3-2; Brice Pomeroy, Riverside, dec. Cameron Payne, Buckhannon-Upshur, 8-2;



285

Louden Haga, Parkersburg South, dec. Darrell Holstein, Riverside, 1-0; Chaston Holley, Cabell Midland, dec. Tyree Swafford, Woodrow Wilson, 3-2;



Consolation

Third Round

106

Garret Donahue, Parkersburg, fall Noah Marrone, Washington, 0:28; Ethan Gray, John Marshall, dec. Joseph Fore, George Washington, 14-11;



113

Canon Welker, Wheeling Park, maj. dec. Austin Conaway, George Washington, 16-5; Josh Sinclair, Ripley, maj. dec. Cayden Hoover, Greenbrier East, 13-1; ; Weight: 120; Austin McCartney, Buckhannon-Upshur, dec. Evan King, Ripley, 6-5; Tristan Adkins, Huntington, dec. Maison Richardson, Wheeling Park, 5-0;



126

Tyler Cutright, Buckhannon-Upshur, dec. Taylor Hutchinson, Huntington, 6-4; Jack Lorea, George Washington, fall Camrin Rawlings, Musselman, 4:03;



132

Braeden Pauley, University, dec. Max Camilletti, Brooke, 9-0; Jacob Smithson, Buckhannon-Upshur, fall Marco Tapia, Jefferson, 2:38;



138

Logan Evans, Greenbrier East, dec. Luke Resch, Martinsburg, 5-1; Zac Odom, Hampshire, fall Daniel Long, Hurricane, 0:44;



160

Adam Frisco, University, fall Nate Arndt, Musselman, 2:45; Logan Nay, Parkersburg, dec. Gage Barnhart, Brooke, 5-2; ;



182

Brandon Durrah, John Marshall, dec. Mason Miklas, Wheeling Park, 4-1; Chance Morgan, Ripley, dec. Jacob Thomas, Greenbrier East, 10-5;



195

Jacob Biller, Jefferson, fall Jacob Northcraft, Musselman, 3:57; Dustin Swishier, Hampshire, fall Gerald Hall, George Washington, 1:52;



220

B.J. Haynes, Ripley, dec. Alex Liddel, Jefferson, 1-0; Dylan Wood, Wheeling Park, dec. Dalton Fullerton, Parkersburg South, 3-1;



285

Jordan Lear, Hampshire, fall Donavon McCune, Parkersburg, 1:24; Fabain Perrett, Musselman, dec. Christian Boggs, Buckhannon-Upshur, 3-2;

AA/A - Team Standings



1. Independence (AA) 202 points. 2. East Fairmont (AA) 86.5 points. 3. Point Pleasant (AA) 67 points. 4. Petersburg (AA) 64.5 points. 5. Oak Glen (AA) 59 points. 6. Grafton (AA) 54 points. 7. Braxton County (AA) 52 points. 8. Wirt County (A) 48 points. 9. Berkely Springs (AA) 46 points. 10. North Marion (AA) 45 points. 11. Greenbrier West (A) 41 points. 11. (tie) Herbert Hoover (AA) 41 points. 13. Fairmont Senior (AA) 37 points. 14. Keyser (AA) 36.5 points. 15. Madonna (A) 35.5 points. 16. Magnolia (A) 34 points. 17. Nitro (AA) 32 points. 17. (tie) Roane County (AA) 32 points. 19. Sissonville (AA) 25 points. 20. Weir (AA) 23.5 points. 21. Bridgeport (AA) 23 points. 22. Ritchie County (A) 22 points. 22. (tie) Winfield (AA) 22 points. 24. Oak Hill (AA) 21 points. 25. Frankfort (AA) 20 points. 26. Calhoun County (A) 18 points. 27. Clay County (AA) 17 points. 28. Williamstown (A) 13 points. 28. (tie) Bluefield (AA) 13 points. 30. Nicholas County (AA) 12.5 points. 31. Shady Spring (AA) 12 points. 32. Liberty Raleigh (AA) 11 points. 33. Lewis County (AA) 10.5 points. 34. Liberty Harrison (AA) 10 points. 35. Pikeview (AA) 8 points. 36. Tyler Consolidated (A) 7 points. 36. (tie) Logan (AA) 7 points. 37. (tie) Doddridge County (A) 7 points. 38. (tie) Fayetteville (A) 7 points. 39. (tie) Richwood (A) 7 points. 41. South Harrison (A) 6 points. 42. St Marys (A) 5 points. 42. (tie) Ravenswood (A) 5 points. 44. Wahama (A) 4 points. 44. (tie) Robert C Byrd (AA) 4 points. 46. Mingo Central (AA) 3 points. 46. (tie) Lincoln (AA) 3 points. 47. (tie) Midland Trail (A) 3 points. 49. Cameron (A) 2 points. 49. (tie) Buffalo (A) 2 points. 50. (tie) Notre Dame (A) 2 points.



Individual results; Championship



Semifinals

106

Connor Spaulding, Ritchie County (A), fall Ashby West, Oak Hill (AA), 3:37; Noah Hodges, Grafton (AA), dec. Ty Logston, Oak Glen (AA), 8-2;



113

Liam Lusher, Independence (AA), dec. Lane Flint, East Fairmont (AA), 5-4; George Smith, Point Pleasant (AA), dec. Keith Skaggs, Grafton (AA), 5-2; ; Weight: 120; Cole Laya, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Dylan Dennison, Braxton County (AA), 7-3; Peyton Hall, Oak Glen (AA), fall Wyatt Powell, Wirt County (A), 3:54; ; 126



Caleb Rea, Weir (AA), fall Ethan Swick, Petersburg (AA), :31; Brock Whorton, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Tanner Harris, Independence (AA), 1-0;



132

Hunter Taylor, Independence (AA), dec. Corey Secrist, Petersburg (AA), 3-2; Alec Cook, Madonna (A), maj. dec. Bryant Dixon, Keyser (AA), 14-2;



138

Robert Bozek, Oak Glen (AA), dec. Hunter Mitchell, Lewis County (AA), 4-1; Austin Pumphrey, Frankfort (AA), dec. Jake Whiting, Roane County (AA), 11-4;



145

Davy Mundey, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Hunter Moore, Wirt County (A), 4-2 OT; Connor Gibson, Independence (AA), fall Daynon Foster, East Fairmont (AA), 1:45;



152

Haegan Harvey, Independence (AA), dec. Caleb Kuhn, North Marion (AA), 3-0; Chase Patterson, Greenbrier West (A), dec. Phil Good, Madonna (A), 3-1;



160

Kyle Elliott, North Marion (AA), dec. Vincent Devaney, Nitro (AA), 5-3; Nathan Warden, Independence (AA), dec. Cooper Hineman, Bridgeport (AA), 6-2;



170

Jackson Moomau, Petersburg (AA), fall Colten Rollyson, Herbert Hoover (AA), 3:52; Levi Jarvis, Braxton County (AA), dec. Adam Daniels, Independence (AA), 8-6;



182

Jacob Hart, Independence (AA), fall Alec Burgess, Petersburg (AA), 0:55; Grant Safford, Point Pleasant (AA), dec. Andrew Lewis, North Marion (AA), 9-6;



195

Caleb Nice, Magnolia (A), fall Andrew Roach, Point Pleasant (AA), 2:49; Paul Frampton, Nitro (AA) Def Trey Gunnoe, Independence (AA);



220

Mike Burns, Wirt County (A), fall Jordan Hartman, Petersburg (AA), 3:20; Noah Adams, Independence (AA), fall Scott Ledbetter, Berkely Springs (AA), 3:34;



285

Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior (AA), dec. Peyton Carey, Herbert Hoover (AA), 2-1; Austin Cook, Sissonville (AA), dec. Cory Chipps, Tyler Consolidated (A), 3-0;



Consolation

Third Round

106

Blake Whorton, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Levi Brake, Nicholas County (AA), 10-3; Aidan Gibson, Bridgeport (AA), dec. Justin Cornell, Point Pleasant (AA), 1-0;



113

Justin Stover, Herbert Hoover (AA), dec. Shawn Moore, Oak Glen (AA), 9-5; Brantley Guckert, Williamstown (A), fall Seth Buckland, Shady Spring (AA), 2:35; ; Weight: 120; Sean Dawson, Independence (AA), dec. Kevin Brewer, Fairmont Senior (AA), 6-0; Chase Stover, Herbert Hoover (AA), fall Sam Buckland, Shady Spring (AA), :54;



126

Riley Nice, Magnolia (A), fall Jacob Spencer, Roane County (AA), 4:36; Gage Vincent, Braxton County (AA), fall David Williams, Grafton (AA), 2:53;



132

Zach Davis, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Jamie Ward, Winfield (AA), 3-0; Allen Metheney, Calhoun County (A), fall Austin Gibson, Bridgeport (AA), :59;



138

Gamon Trigg, Bluefield (AA), fall Jacob Bryant, Point Pleasant (AA), 2:01; Nathan McClaugherty, Independence (AA), dec. Tyler Mason, Keyser (AA), 8-0;



145

Bailey Alderman, Richwood (A), dec. Quinton Thomas, Fairmont Senior (AA), 3-2; Dillon Williams, Grafton (AA), maj. dec. John Parks, Greenbrier West (A), 11-3;



152

Tristan Fox, Keyser (AA), dec. Trent Pullens, Fayetteville (A), 8-2; Jay Hall, Winfield (AA), dec. Deacon Stearns, Liberty Harrison (AA), 4-1;



160

Shayden Daugherty, Keyser (AA), dec. Ryan Young, Shady Spring (AA), 8-2; Seth Moore, Calhoun County (A), dec. Cameron Crislip, Nicholas County (AA), 8-4;



170

Dylsn Kincell, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Stevie Cool, Oak Glen (AA), 5-2; Eric Workman, Liberty Raleigh (AA), dec. Joe Powell, Wirt County (A), 14-10;



182

Garrett Morris, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Jeremy Smith, St Marys (A), 4-3; Daniel Browning, Logan (AA), dec. Alex Hale, Winfield (AA), 4-3;



195

Ryan Stewart, Clay County (AA), maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, Doddridge County (A), 11-3; Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior (AA), dec. Doug Morral, Petersburg (AA), 7-1;



220

Garrett Burnside, Roane County (AA), fall Ryan Ekey, Madonna (A), 2:27; Christian Lively, Oak Hill (AA), dec. Trevor Brown, Greenbrier West (A), 5-0;



285

Garrett Ware, Grafton (AA), fall Bowdy Boyce, Independence (AA), 1:34; Trey White, Pikeview (AA), dec. Kolten Jones, Liberty Harrison (AA), 4-2 OT; Timothy C Miller MD; .

