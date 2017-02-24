WV State Wrestling Meet Day 2 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WV State Wrestling Meet Day 2

Posted: Updated:
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Results Friday from the Class AAA high school wrestling tournament at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena:
    
AAA - Team Standings
    
1. Parkersburg South 169.5 points. 2. University 110 points. 3. Parkersburg 89.5 points. 4. Wheeling Park 68 points. 5. Spring Valley 60 points. 5. (tie) Riverside 60 points. 6. (tie) St Albans 60 points. 8. Hampshire 57 points. 9. Ripley 49 points. 10. Buckhannon-Upshur 44 points. 11. Musselman 43 points. 12. Huntington 40 points. 13. Washington 39 points. 14. John Marshall 37 points. 15. Cabell Midland 34 points. 16. Greenbrier East 32 points. 17. George Washington 31.5 points. 18. Woodrow Wilson 24 points. 19. Jefferson 21 points. 20. Martinsburg 15 points. 21. Brooke 14 points. 22. Morgantown 8 points. 22. (tie) Hurricane 8 points. 24. Hedgesville 6 points. 25. Preston 4 points. 26. Princeton 3 points. 27. Spring Mills. 27. (tie) Capital. 28. (tie) South Charleston. 29. (tie) No School.
    
Individual results;
    
Championship
Semifinals
106    
Matthew Simpson, University, dec. Tucker Windland, Parkersburg South, 5-4; Brandon Holt, St Albans, maj. dec. Londan Bowen, Huntington, 12-2;
    
113    
Jake Staud, University, fall Hunter Ackerman, Parkersburg, 2:30; Joey Miller, Musselman, dec. Ian Irizarry, Parkersburg South, 8-1; ;

Weight: 120;

John Martin Best, Parkersburg, dec. Jordan Wood, John Marshall, 8-2; Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South, maj. dec. Jacob Simpson, University, 10-0; ;

126
Luke Martin, Parkersburg South, fall Austin Love, John Marshall, 2:28; Steven Slack, Riverside, fall Eric Dreyer, Washington, 5:07;
    
132    
Mikey Shamblin, Parkersburg South, dec. Hunter Burdette, Ripley, 9-4; Kaleb Creamer, Spring Valley, dec. Bo Moler, Parkersburg, 7-2;
    
138    
Jared Donahue, Parkersburg tech. fall Austin Rohrbough, University, 15-0; Caleb Haynes, St Albans, dec. Will Jeffers, Huntington, 9-7;
    
160    
Cameron Pine, Washington, dec. John Nash, Wheeling Park, 7-5; Michael Milam, St Albans, fall Drew Dunbar, Parkersburg South, 3:00;
    
182    
Nick Valachovic, University, dec. Mason Fischer, Cabell Midland, 13-6; Hunter DeLong, Parkersburg South, fall Richie Stanley, Hampshire, 5:41;
    
195    
Austin Loew, Wheeling Park, dec. Cody Stanley, Spring Valley, 6-2; Justin Allman, Parkersburg South, fall Austin Henderson, Woodrow Wilson, 2:42;
    
220    
Owen Porter, Spring Valley, dec. Alex Edgell, Brooke, 3-2; Brice Pomeroy, Riverside, dec. Cameron Payne, Buckhannon-Upshur, 8-2;
    
285    
Louden Haga, Parkersburg South, dec. Darrell Holstein, Riverside, 1-0; Chaston Holley, Cabell Midland, dec. Tyree Swafford, Woodrow Wilson, 3-2;
    
Consolation
Third Round
106    
Garret Donahue, Parkersburg, fall Noah Marrone, Washington, 0:28; Ethan Gray, John Marshall, dec. Joseph Fore, George Washington, 14-11;
    
113    
Canon Welker, Wheeling Park, maj. dec. Austin Conaway, George Washington, 16-5; Josh Sinclair, Ripley, maj. dec. Cayden Hoover, Greenbrier East, 13-1; ; Weight: 120; Austin McCartney, Buckhannon-Upshur, dec. Evan King, Ripley, 6-5; Tristan Adkins, Huntington, dec. Maison Richardson, Wheeling Park, 5-0;
    
126    
Tyler Cutright, Buckhannon-Upshur, dec. Taylor Hutchinson, Huntington, 6-4; Jack Lorea, George Washington, fall Camrin Rawlings, Musselman, 4:03;
    
132    
Braeden Pauley, University, dec. Max Camilletti, Brooke, 9-0; Jacob Smithson, Buckhannon-Upshur, fall Marco Tapia, Jefferson, 2:38;
    
138    
Logan Evans, Greenbrier East, dec. Luke Resch, Martinsburg, 5-1; Zac Odom, Hampshire, fall Daniel Long, Hurricane, 0:44;
    
160    
Adam Frisco, University, fall Nate Arndt, Musselman, 2:45; Logan Nay, Parkersburg, dec. Gage Barnhart, Brooke, 5-2; ;
    
182    
Brandon Durrah, John Marshall, dec. Mason Miklas, Wheeling Park, 4-1; Chance Morgan, Ripley, dec. Jacob Thomas, Greenbrier East, 10-5;
    
195    
Jacob Biller, Jefferson, fall Jacob Northcraft, Musselman, 3:57; Dustin Swishier, Hampshire, fall Gerald Hall, George Washington, 1:52;
    
220    
B.J. Haynes, Ripley, dec. Alex Liddel, Jefferson, 1-0; Dylan Wood, Wheeling Park, dec. Dalton Fullerton, Parkersburg South, 3-1;
    
285    
Jordan Lear, Hampshire, fall Donavon McCune, Parkersburg, 1:24; Fabain Perrett, Musselman, dec. Christian Boggs, Buckhannon-Upshur, 3-2;

AA/A - Team Standings
    
1. Independence (AA) 202 points. 2. East Fairmont (AA) 86.5 points. 3. Point Pleasant (AA) 67 points. 4. Petersburg (AA) 64.5 points. 5. Oak Glen (AA) 59 points. 6. Grafton (AA) 54 points. 7. Braxton County (AA) 52 points. 8. Wirt County (A) 48 points. 9. Berkely Springs (AA) 46 points. 10. North Marion (AA) 45 points. 11. Greenbrier West (A) 41 points. 11. (tie) Herbert Hoover (AA) 41 points. 13. Fairmont Senior (AA) 37 points. 14. Keyser (AA) 36.5 points. 15. Madonna (A) 35.5 points. 16. Magnolia (A) 34 points. 17. Nitro (AA) 32 points. 17. (tie) Roane County (AA) 32 points. 19. Sissonville (AA) 25 points. 20. Weir (AA) 23.5 points. 21. Bridgeport (AA) 23 points. 22. Ritchie County (A) 22 points. 22. (tie) Winfield (AA) 22 points. 24. Oak Hill (AA) 21 points. 25. Frankfort (AA) 20 points. 26. Calhoun County (A) 18 points. 27. Clay County (AA) 17 points. 28. Williamstown (A) 13 points. 28. (tie) Bluefield (AA) 13 points. 30. Nicholas County (AA) 12.5 points. 31. Shady Spring (AA) 12 points. 32. Liberty Raleigh (AA) 11 points. 33. Lewis County (AA) 10.5 points. 34. Liberty Harrison (AA) 10 points. 35. Pikeview (AA) 8 points. 36. Tyler Consolidated (A) 7 points. 36. (tie) Logan (AA) 7 points. 37. (tie) Doddridge County (A) 7 points. 38. (tie) Fayetteville (A) 7 points. 39. (tie) Richwood (A) 7 points. 41. South Harrison (A) 6 points. 42. St Marys (A) 5 points. 42. (tie) Ravenswood (A) 5 points. 44. Wahama (A) 4 points. 44. (tie) Robert C Byrd (AA) 4 points. 46. Mingo Central (AA) 3 points. 46. (tie) Lincoln (AA) 3 points. 47. (tie) Midland Trail (A) 3 points. 49. Cameron (A) 2 points. 49. (tie) Buffalo (A) 2 points. 50. (tie) Notre Dame (A) 2 points.
    
Individual results; Championship
    
Semifinals
106    
Connor Spaulding, Ritchie County (A), fall Ashby West, Oak Hill (AA), 3:37; Noah Hodges, Grafton (AA), dec. Ty Logston, Oak Glen (AA), 8-2;
    
113    
Liam Lusher, Independence (AA), dec. Lane Flint, East Fairmont (AA), 5-4; George Smith, Point Pleasant (AA), dec. Keith Skaggs, Grafton (AA), 5-2; ; Weight: 120; Cole Laya, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Dylan Dennison, Braxton County (AA), 7-3; Peyton Hall, Oak Glen (AA), fall Wyatt Powell, Wirt County (A), 3:54; ; 126
    
Caleb Rea, Weir (AA), fall Ethan Swick, Petersburg (AA), :31; Brock Whorton, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Tanner Harris, Independence (AA), 1-0;
    
132    
Hunter Taylor, Independence (AA), dec. Corey Secrist, Petersburg (AA), 3-2; Alec Cook, Madonna (A), maj. dec. Bryant Dixon, Keyser (AA), 14-2;
    
138    
Robert Bozek, Oak Glen (AA), dec. Hunter Mitchell, Lewis County (AA), 4-1; Austin Pumphrey, Frankfort (AA), dec. Jake Whiting, Roane County (AA), 11-4;
    
145    
Davy Mundey, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Hunter Moore, Wirt County (A), 4-2 OT; Connor Gibson, Independence (AA), fall Daynon Foster, East Fairmont (AA), 1:45;
    
152    
Haegan Harvey, Independence (AA), dec. Caleb Kuhn, North Marion (AA), 3-0; Chase Patterson, Greenbrier West (A), dec. Phil Good, Madonna (A), 3-1;
    
160    
Kyle Elliott, North Marion (AA), dec. Vincent Devaney, Nitro (AA), 5-3; Nathan Warden, Independence (AA), dec. Cooper Hineman, Bridgeport (AA), 6-2;
    
170    
Jackson Moomau, Petersburg (AA), fall Colten Rollyson, Herbert Hoover (AA), 3:52; Levi Jarvis, Braxton County (AA), dec. Adam Daniels, Independence (AA), 8-6;
    
182    
Jacob Hart, Independence (AA), fall Alec Burgess, Petersburg (AA), 0:55; Grant Safford, Point Pleasant (AA), dec. Andrew Lewis, North Marion (AA), 9-6;
    
195    
Caleb Nice, Magnolia (A), fall Andrew Roach, Point Pleasant (AA), 2:49; Paul Frampton, Nitro (AA) Def Trey Gunnoe, Independence (AA);
    
220    
Mike Burns, Wirt County (A), fall Jordan Hartman, Petersburg (AA), 3:20; Noah Adams, Independence (AA), fall Scott Ledbetter, Berkely Springs (AA), 3:34;
    
285    
Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior (AA), dec. Peyton Carey, Herbert Hoover (AA), 2-1; Austin Cook, Sissonville (AA), dec. Cory Chipps, Tyler Consolidated (A), 3-0;
    
Consolation
Third Round
106    
Blake Whorton, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Levi Brake, Nicholas County (AA), 10-3; Aidan Gibson, Bridgeport (AA), dec. Justin Cornell, Point Pleasant (AA), 1-0;
    
113    
Justin Stover, Herbert Hoover (AA), dec. Shawn Moore, Oak Glen (AA), 9-5; Brantley Guckert, Williamstown (A), fall Seth Buckland, Shady Spring (AA), 2:35; ; Weight: 120; Sean Dawson, Independence (AA), dec. Kevin Brewer, Fairmont Senior (AA), 6-0; Chase Stover, Herbert Hoover (AA), fall Sam Buckland, Shady Spring (AA), :54;
    
126    
Riley Nice, Magnolia (A), fall Jacob Spencer, Roane County (AA), 4:36; Gage Vincent, Braxton County (AA), fall David Williams, Grafton (AA), 2:53;
    
132    
Zach Davis, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Jamie Ward, Winfield (AA), 3-0; Allen Metheney, Calhoun County (A), fall Austin Gibson, Bridgeport (AA), :59;
    
138    
Gamon Trigg, Bluefield (AA), fall Jacob Bryant, Point Pleasant (AA), 2:01; Nathan McClaugherty, Independence (AA), dec. Tyler Mason, Keyser (AA), 8-0;
    
145    
Bailey Alderman, Richwood (A), dec. Quinton Thomas, Fairmont Senior (AA), 3-2; Dillon Williams, Grafton (AA), maj. dec. John Parks, Greenbrier West (A), 11-3;
    
152    
Tristan Fox, Keyser (AA), dec. Trent Pullens, Fayetteville (A), 8-2; Jay Hall, Winfield (AA), dec. Deacon Stearns, Liberty Harrison (AA), 4-1;
    
160    
Shayden Daugherty, Keyser (AA), dec. Ryan Young, Shady Spring (AA), 8-2; Seth Moore, Calhoun County (A), dec. Cameron Crislip, Nicholas County (AA), 8-4;
    
170    
Dylsn Kincell, East Fairmont (AA), dec. Stevie Cool, Oak Glen (AA), 5-2; Eric Workman, Liberty Raleigh (AA), dec. Joe Powell, Wirt County (A), 14-10;
    
182    
Garrett Morris, Berkely Springs (AA), dec. Jeremy Smith, St Marys (A), 4-3; Daniel Browning, Logan (AA), dec. Alex Hale, Winfield (AA), 4-3;
    
195    
Ryan Stewart, Clay County (AA), maj. dec. Hunter Anderson, Doddridge County (A), 11-3; Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior (AA), dec. Doug Morral, Petersburg (AA), 7-1;
    
220    
Garrett Burnside, Roane County (AA), fall Ryan Ekey, Madonna (A), 2:27; Christian Lively, Oak Hill (AA), dec. Trevor Brown, Greenbrier West (A), 5-0;
    
285    
Garrett Ware, Grafton (AA), fall Bowdy Boyce, Independence (AA), 1:34; Trey White, Pikeview (AA), dec. Kolten Jones, Liberty Harrison (AA), 4-2 OT; Timothy C Miller MD; .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.