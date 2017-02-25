Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating; 2 charged

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a Somali immigrant cab driver found beaten and robbed last week in Pittsburgh has died.

Company officials identified the victim as Ramadhan Mohamed. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office listed his first name as Ramazan and said the 31-year-old victim died shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at UPMC Presbyterian.

The zTrip cab driver was found early Tuesday in the Beltzhoover neighborhood after the assault. Two men have been charged with attempted homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

Jamie Campolongo, president of Pittsburgh Transportation Group, said the company is shocked by the crime in what he called a "generally safe, tolerant and friendly city." He said drivers were collecting money for the victim's family and the company would match it, and all zTrip cabs would bear black ribbons.

