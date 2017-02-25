U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for rape and sexual imposition i - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for rape and sexual imposition in Steubenville

MARIETTA, Ohio -

A man wanted on four counts of rape and four counts of sexual imposition of a minor is behind bars tonight after being found by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force.

Officials say they arrested David Kausky at an RV lot on Montgomery Street in Marietta, Ohio. 

According to U.S. Marshals, they were led to Kausky's location by an "associate" of his.

Kausky was wanted for rape and sexual imposition of a minor (eight year old) after an investigation conducted by Steubenville Police. 

Kausky is awaiting extradition to Steubenville in the Washington County Jail in Marietta.

