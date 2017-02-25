Marshall County woman to compete at Arnold Classic

A Marshall County woman is preparing to compete at one of the biggest fitness competitions in the country.

Marcy Dunn was one of 12 women from across the nation selected to compete in the Arnold Classic Fitness Model Search.

She says she knew she wanted to enter the competition after attending the Arnold Classic in Columbus last year.

Preparing has not been easy. She says she is on a healthy diet and spends about two hours a day, every day working out. However, she says all the hard work is worth it.

"For me, it's being healthy for my little boy, three year old Cooper. That was the main things at first, just getting in shape for him. So, it started as a journey to get fit, but now it's really turned into so much more--something I love to do. It's my passion, and I love being a role model for other girls," said Dunn.

Dunn entered a photo contest with about 30 other women before the field of competitors was narrowed down to 12.

She is leaving Thursday morning for the competition, which consists of fitness attire, swimsuit, and evening wear.