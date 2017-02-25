Middle and high school students compete in regional science fair

Dozens of local middle and high school students got to show off their hard work in the classroom at Saturday's West Liberty Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Students set up their displays for judging that explained their experiments and the results they found.

They competed in different categories, like microbiology or physics, for special awards and the chance to go to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

The participants were eager to show off their findings and their love of science.

"Learning about science is important because it allows people to develop our society in general so that we can progress forward," said Chris Evans, a seventh grade student from Sherrard Middle School.

"It basically explains everything, because most great scientists start out with one question. It's 'what is?' or 'why does it do this?' and I think that's very important to celebrate because where would we be without it?" said Maggie Fuller, a seventh grader from Triadelphia Middle School.

Congratulations to Kendrick Dobbs from John Marshall High School who was the Senior Division Grand Prize winner.

He will now to go Los Angeles to compete for $1.4 million in scholarships and prizes at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.