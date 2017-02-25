Music Video Filmed in Wheeling to Play on BET

Wheeling is getting placed in the National Spotlight through music. Former Wheeling Park High School grad Joshua Heatherington brought some hip-hop star power to the friendly city.

The group's name is YNC, and he met his partner Laron Carroll at the Ohio Valley Hip Hop Awards over a year ago and their song Ima Bout It featuring Mike Jones is set to play on the national network BET sometime in March or April.

"I've been dreaming about this since I even knew what BET was, when I was young," said YNC artist Laron Carroll.

They filmed part of the music video last week with Mike Jones in Wheeling. YNC wanted to represent the Friendly City in the music video because for them it's home.

That's how we linked up, that's where I'm from," stated YNC artist Heatherington. "It's in my blood, it's in my DNA, so Wheeling's where I'm representing."



"I'm a father first. So, home is where ever my kids are, and my kids are in Wheeling," Carroll said.

And being featured on BET is huge for them, but still very humbling.

"I can't really sit here and explain how I feel because it really hasn't hit me yet til it's on TV. Once it's on TV and it's on that big screen on BET where the whole entire world can hear, I think that's when it's really gonna hit us," Heatherington said. "But as of right now, we're still humbled and blesse to be apart of this."

"The song's called Ima Bout It because whatever your about be serious about it. We're about music, Ima bout that," said Carroll. "Be about it, don't be ashamed of who you are or what people are going to say."

If you'd like to hear their song it's on Sound Cloud right now just search YNC Ima Bout it. And the song will also be on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play as soon as the video airs on BET.