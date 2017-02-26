Oldest Living Marine in West Virginia Turns 100

Millard Russell Dennison celebrated his 100th Birthday at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility Saturday afternoon.

Millard is the oldest living Marine in the state of West Virginia and was in World War II, stationed in Guam.

He was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from across the state to visit. Members of the Salem VFW also attended this special occasion.

"It's just a very happy day. I'm so happy he made it to 100. It's a great day. I'm going to get chocked up," said Scarlett Dennison, daughter.

He received a certificate from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and recognition from the Marine Corps.